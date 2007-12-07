Peru is onboard for 40k of the machines. By my rough count, that brings the total to 267k OLPCs out of an original estimate of 150 million laptops sold by a year from now. As the WSJ puts it, it seems an impossible goal. But I'm rooting for the project, nonetheless. [Gearlog]The Math: The OLPC is making about $US2m in donations a day from their Buy One Get One free program, so far selling 112,000 laptops through last Sunday. Uraguay has ordered 100k, Alabama (the State) asked for 15k of em, and now Peru's 40k sales.
OLPC Order Watch: Peru is Onboard, Total Count 267k of 150 Million
