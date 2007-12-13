OLPC Ad by Heroes' Masi Oka Has Us Convinced

We might have been a bit harsh on Masi Oka and his OLPC ambassadorship when it was first announced, but this ad of his seems pretty solid. He's pimping the OLPC Give One Get One program, which lets you buy two laptops (one for yourself, one for some kid you don't know) for $US399. Seems like the OLPC team made a good pick in him—he's sincere and nerdy enough that you'd actually believe he cares about laptops for kids.