Olive Media teamed up with designer Karim Rashid (the guy with the glasses who's in those Dirt Devil commercials) to release a series of OPUS Nº5 music players with four different psychedelic graphic designs. According to Rashid, the inspiration for his designs came from music itself (we're guessing music from the '70s), "Omni-directional like sound, the patterns emphasise the 'voluminous' beats that radiate from music." The specs on the Karim Rashid flavors of the OPUS Nº5 remain the same, and include up to a 750GB hard drive, a CD player/burner and audio streaming capabilities. If you want the digital audio player in your living room so you can get down tonight, be prepared to hand over $3450. [Olive Media]
Olive Media Adds Some Spice to the OPUS Nº5 Digital Music Player
Trending Stories Right Now
Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More
The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.