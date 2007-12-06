Olive Media Adds Some Spice to the OPUS Nº5 Digital Music Player

Olive Media teamed up with designer Karim Rashid (the guy with the glasses who's in those Dirt Devil commercials) to release a series of OPUS Nº5 music players with four different psychedelic graphic designs. According to Rashid, the inspiration for his designs came from music itself (we're guessing music from the '70s), "Omni-directional like sound, the patterns emphasise the 'voluminous' beats that radiate from music." The specs on the Karim Rashid flavors of the OPUS Nº5 remain the same, and include up to a 750GB hard drive, a CD player/burner and audio streaming capabilities. If you want the digital audio player in your living room so you can get down tonight, be prepared to hand over $3450. [Olive Media]