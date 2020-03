Back away from the toy, children. Because its eight "tingling tentacles" aren't meant for alliteration alone. Fully waterproof and ready for the tub, the Screaming O Screaming Octopus Clitoral Vibrator seems like an odd choice to us for one's clitoral vibration needs, but then again, we're not its target sex. If you're interested, it'll run about $23 (or a little under $3/tentacle).

You know who else was an Octopussy? That Roger Moore. [product via shinyshiny]