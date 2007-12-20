Obscure Company Launches WM 6, GSM/CDMA Smarphone...in the US...for Gamblers

Interestingly enough, Hop-On, a company once known for making disposable cellphones, has introduced a Windows Mobile 6 smartphone dubbed the HOP2001 that is AT&T and Verizon ready. The phone features dual-mode GSM or CDMA, a 320×240 touchscreen, a 3-Megapixel camera with 10x zoom, Bluetooth 2.0, Wi-Fi, 256 MB Flash ROM and 128 MB SRAM, microSD expansion, and Telenav compatible GPS.

If that wasn't interesting enough, the press release states that the phone "will have the ability to become the world's first handheld slot machine, bingo, video poker or black jack device"—although details are scarce on how that sort of functionality might work. No matter how you look at it, a dual-mode GSM / CDMA gambling smartphone aimed at the U.S. market is a little on the weird side. Still, the product should be available now — somewhere for some unknown price. [Product Page via SlipperyBrick via Crunchgear]