Now that timekeepers can be found on everything from computers to mobile phones to dog collars (well, maybe not that), the wall clock lacks function, not to mention it's boring looking. This Oblong Gear Clock, however, eschews the round/proportionally square look for a tall, rectangular look thats jam-packed full of working gears. Even if the gears were just for show, I'd still like it just because it looks so nice. The Oblong Gear Clock can be yours now for $US125. [Z Gallerie via 7 Gadgets]
Oblong Gear Clock Anything But Conventional
