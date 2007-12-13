Nyko's PS3 Charge Base 2 Powers Two Controllers, Has Big Christmas Lights

We saw a bunch of Nyko gear back at E3, but we didn't get a chance to do hands on with this Charge Base 2 for the PS3. It's essentially just a dock that you can shove two SIXAXIS controllers onto to charge them when not in use. Why would this be useful? Because the default USB cord that comes with the PS3 is way too short to be charging and playing at the same time, meaning you're going to have to constantly walk all the way to your console after you're done playing to charge it. And if we can pay $US29.99 to avoid walking, we'll do it. [IGN]