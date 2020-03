Korean company Neolux has brought out the Nuutbook, a rather sexy e-book. Designed around six-inch e-paper, the Nuutbook lets you read 7,500 pages on a single charge and supports over 1,000 books. Gallery and more info below.

Available in either grey or white, the NUUT costs $US320 and has an optional soft cover available, at a cost of $US25. Styling is very Jonathan Ives circa 2004, don't you think? [Nuutbook via AVING]