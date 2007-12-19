Nutty Salt and Pepper Shakers Are All Screwed Up

Salt and pepper shaker collectors will be interested in this innovative way to dispense those table staples, looking a whole lot like nuts and bolts. They're actually constructed like a Slinky. Bend one of these bolts, and the gaps between its coils get wide enough to release your chosen seasoning. Good thing there's an "S" and a "P" inscribed on top, or we'd be totally screwed. The stainless steel variety is $60, or save some money on the black ones for around $45. [Gadgets UK, via Spluch]