You may have seen the first Japanese Norton 360 commercial featuring the Ultraman-esque Norton Fighter mascot a few months back. Now, Symantec has made what amounts to a full-length tokusatsu episode featuring the guy, and man is it great. While the first go-round pretty much looked like a few dudes running around Tokyo with a Handycam, this new release's production value has upped considerably - complete with faux-vintage film grain look and a kickin' soundtrack. We've also got a cute maid from a maid cafe, spam puns, an evil botnet named Botlas and a stunning Akihabara nerd attack! I won't ruin the rest for you—check out part two below. My hat's off to whoever Symantec is using for this ad campaign. Bravo. Now if only their software was as svelte as the yellow-suited future ninja they have advertising it. [via Japan Probe]
Norton Fighter, Symantec's Awesome Japanese Ad Mascot, is Back
Trending Stories Right Now
Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More
The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.