Noro No-Drip Lip Keeps Sticky Spills Off the Table

Gooey substances such as syrup and olive oil spill all over the place with their containers' drippy lips, but not if they're dispensed from the no-drip two-lip pouring system from a Barcelona designer who calls himself Noro. It's about time somebody designed one of these drip-free decanters for viscous and edible liquids, because we've seen a similar technique in containers of liquid laundry detergent for years. [Behance Network]