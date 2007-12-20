Nonobject Two-Way Camera Shows Us What We Can't Control

We've shown you some of Branko Lukic's "Nonobjects" before, including the touchless mobile phone and those unique pebbles of electronic awesomeness. The latest concept from this man's fertile mind is the Behind The Scenes camera, with lenses and displays on both sides for simultaneously recording what you're aiming at, and what you're not. Why? The stuff you shoot is what you remember, what you control, what you expect. What turns up within the other lens is unknown, unexpected, outside of your control. I dig the idea, and the video's peaceful soundtrack, but I don't get how the photographer isn't in the back shot. Wouldn't it be cool to be in some of those pics, as a reward for taking shots of everyone else? [Nonobject]Thanks, Branko!