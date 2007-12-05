Nokia/Universal's Total Music Plan Soured By PlaysForSure DRM

Ars Technica is reporting further details on Nokia/Universal's supposedly "free" all-you-can-eat one year music subscription service, and if you thought this plan seemed too sweet to be dreamed up by a bunch of music biz suits, you thought right. Not only are the Nokia tracks DRM'ed to prevent you from using other devices or even burning CDs, the DRM scheme in question is our sad old friend PlaysForSure. On top of that, the only way to renew your subscription for more free music after a year is to buy a new device. And for all of you who voted in the poll, it looks like Universal is billing Nokia around 5 bucks a month per device sold for the sub, which Nokia is I'm sure more than happy to pass on to you. [Ars Technica]