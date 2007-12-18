Based on a recent patent entitled "A Layered Mobile Device," Nokia may be saying "to hell" with the clean and simple design trend with a triple slider concept that goes all in. The device would feature a numeric keypad (with a dedicated set of multimedia keys on the back) and a QWERTY keyboard layered on top of one another. The kind of sliding motions they are proposing here are complex to say the least —probably too complex to be truly practical. Only time will tell if the design sees the light of day as an actual product. [Patent via Unwired View]
Nokia Triple Slider Concept Goes Over the Top
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.