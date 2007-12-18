Nokia Triple Slider Concept Goes Over the Top

Based on a recent patent entitled "A Layered Mobile Device," Nokia may be saying "to hell" with the clean and simple design trend with a triple slider concept that goes all in. The device would feature a numeric keypad (with a dedicated set of multimedia keys on the back) and a QWERTY keyboard layered on top of one another. The kind of sliding motions they are proposing here are complex to say the least —probably too complex to be truly practical. Only time will tell if the design sees the light of day as an actual product. [Patent via Unwired View]