The Nokia N-Gage gaming system has already returned in software form on current series phones, but this patent for a handheld-like device seems to show that Nokia wants to make another serious thrust into mobile gaming. As the picture shows, it looks more like a PSP than it does a phone (it's even got extendable grips like the DualShock), but it's supposed to have camera and calling capabilities. If they can make this thing actually look like a phone and not a plastic taco (the original N-Gage), then there may be a chance yet. The only tacos we'll put up in our face is made out of meat. [Unwiredview]
Nokia Patent Shows N-Gage Revamp?
