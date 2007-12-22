Nokia's "First Access" service that would let N81 owners play the 2nd Generation N-Gage games has been delayed until 2008, citing issues that they discovered via their 1000 global testers. We actually tested this new N-Gage platform earlier this year, and found it kind of to be like an Xbox Live Lite for mobiles. It seems (from this patent) that Nokia is seriously thinking about beefing up the N-Gage experience, and a successful launch sans bugs goes a big way into doing so. [N-Gage Blog]
Nokia N-Gage First Access Gaming Platform Delayed Until 2008
