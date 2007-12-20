Nokia Magnetic Mobile Port Concept Mimics Apple's MagSafe Ports

Nokia is thinking about making its charging and headset ports magnetic, just like Apple's MagSafe ports on its laptops. Nokia users are well aware that the headset and charging ports on their phones are quite similar. The beauty of this idea is that there is a negative magnetic polarity on one of the ports and a positive polarity on the other, making it impossible to plug the wrong plug into the inappropriate jack. Great idea, and maybe a way to get to that "one plug fits all" idea I was ranting about yesterday. [Cellpassion, via MobileWhack]