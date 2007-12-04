Nokia High Fives Verizon For Picking GSM 4G Technology

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nokia_VZW.jpgThe biggest yet least splashy news may still be Verizon Wireless's choice of 4G network, that is, following parent Vodafone to Nokia's Long-Term Evolution rather than choosing the Sprint/Intel WiMax way or sticking with EV-DO. Today Nokia, the self-styled "the world leader in converged devices", applauded VZW for its new openness and willingness to evolve its network into "the open, global specification of LTE". This is particularly cute when you think about how relatively few Nokia handsets have turned up on Verizon's network to date. [Nokia]

