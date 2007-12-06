Nokia Expects HD Video on Mobiles in 2 or 3 years

According to Nokia's Chief Technology Officer Tero Ojanpera, HD quality video recording on a mobile phone is "technically a couple of years away." Then, in almost the same breath he said that "it's still a few years away." So what is it man—2 or 3? Better yet, what resolution are we talking about here? If you are going to talk out your arse you might as well go all the way. [Reuters via Ubergizmo]