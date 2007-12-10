Nokia Eco Sensor Concept It's all Shiny Glass, Environment and Techno-Lust

Here is Nokia Research Center's new mobile: the Eco Sensor, a shiny concept which includes the phone itself and a "wearable sensors" that "monitor your health, environment and local weather" to "increase your global environmental awareness" with technologies like Near Field Communication and Radio Frequency Identification. Well, whatever rocks your world, you treehugging hippies you. They mention motion detection, solar cells and heart-rate monitor, but all I can see is shiny, drooltastic and lickable. [Nokia via Unwired View]