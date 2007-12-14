Nokia is working on a new program for its N95 smartphone that would use its camera to automatically translate signs and menus in foreign lands, making sure you don't accidentally order the domestic pet soufflé next time you're abroad in a strange land. Called Point&Find, it utilises GPS, image recognition and "artificial intelligence algorithms" to ensure accuracy. In addition to language translation, it also aims to allow you to snap pictures of products in stores to automatically see prices online so you don't get ripped off, which could be a pretty awesome feature. No word on when this app will drop or just how well it'll work. [Reg Hardware]
Nokia Developing Product/Language Recognition Software for the N95
