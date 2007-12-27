Nokia Asks Jobs If iTunes Can Come Out and Play

Does Nokia's multimedia guru Anssi Vanjoki read Gizmodo? A few months back, when Nokia launched its Ovi mobile media portal, our own personal Jesus ridiculed its use of Windows Mobile content as not being able to keep up with iTunes. Well, right or wrong, Nokia got the message, and Vanjoki is now inviting Steve Jobs by name to let iTunes appear in Ovi's "open door" of goods and services. Besides the fact that the only answer I can imagine Steve uttering has a few f-bombs in it, how would that even work? Wouldn't Nokia phones and other Ovi-friendly devices need the coveted iTunes DRM? Or would it be for unlocked AAC iTunes Plus content only? [Press Release]