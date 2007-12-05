Perhaps in response to Nokia's sizeable slip in Greenpeace's Guide to Greener Electronics, the Finnish phone giant has "Evolved" its 3110 model to become, well, greener. The Nokia 3110 Evolve has "bio-covers" made from more than 50% renewable material, its packaging has been reduced in size and comes from 60% recycled content. It also comes with Nokia's most efficient charger, using 94% less energy than Energy Star requirements dictate. No thanks—I'm gonna hold out for a built-in wind charger. [Nokia via Reg Hardware]
Nokia 3110 Evolve: Greening Up Its Act, One Phone at a Time
