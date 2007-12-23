Nissan GT-R Detects When Car is on a Race Track, Disables Speed Limiter via GPS

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

nissan5.jpgIt's no secret Giz loves the GT-R. We consider it the unofficial car of Gizmodo, actually. So imagine our collective giddiness when we heard that the Japanese model has a feature that uses GPS to detect when it's on a race track, prompting the Engine Control Unit to disable the speed limiter (which holds the engine at 111 mph in Japan).

The North American model will not have the same functionality, but the speed limiter doesn't kick in until 156 mph, which is more than enough for the average suburban speed demon. Admittedly, it's a feature that a very small percentage of GT-R owners will actually use, but the idea of a satellite detecting your location and making engine adjustments is pretty damn cool (the dash control screen is still the coolest, however). [GT Channel]

