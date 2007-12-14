Nintendo Wii Passes Lifetime GameCube Sales Already (In Japan)

Showing both that they've learned their lesson and just how lousy GameCube sales were, the Wii has passed the latter's lifetime sales in just about a year's time. In the time period between November 27, 2006 and now, the Wii has sold about 4 million units while the GameCube has sold only about 3.9. And the GC came out on September 10, 2001. In comparison, the DS has sold just about the same amount of units as the Wii, with the GBA actually selling more than either of them. More fancy charts if you follow the link. [JoshuaJamesSlone via Go Nintendo via Kotaku]