Here's the official TV ad for the Vii, the Nintendo Wii knock-off that is taking China by storm. Or maybe not. The craptacular Vii doesn't even require CDs: it comes from the factory loaded with a Whole Bunch of Knock-Off Games™ and fake Wiimotes which probably would be as effective as the ones Addy used playing Wiimotish kung-fu. Impressive? Wait until you see its guts:

Yes. We are laughing too. [Gemaga]