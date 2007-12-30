Yesterday we told you about some hardware enthusiasts at the Annual Chaos Communication Congress who announced that they were able to hack the Nintendo Wii using a custom serial interface. Their development will allow for all sorts of fun software, since Wii hacks up to this point haven't been able to fully utilize Wii hardware, instead settling for watered down Gamecube-specific solutions like Gamecube Linux. Here's a clip of the announcement from 24C3. Watch the whole thing if your a techie, or just skip to the end for the money shot. [youtube via wiinintendo]
Nintendo Wii Hacked, The Video
