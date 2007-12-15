Nintendo has already gone on record stating that the Wii shortages have been a detriment to the company—that they've lost out on potential sales since much of Nintendo's target casual gaming audience won't bother with it down the line—even if this NYT article has statements that differ. But while we knew Nintendo had screwed up, we had no clue just how much this mistake cost them in real, speculated dollars. James Lin, senior analyst at the MDB Capital Group, puts the estimated lost sales at $US1.3 billion stating that, "They could easily sell double what they are selling." That's the price of success, I guess. [nyt]
Nintendo Losing Out on $1 Billion from Holiday Wii Shortage?
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.