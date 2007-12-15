Nintendo Losing Out on $1 Billion from Holiday Wii Shortage?

Nintendo has already gone on record stating that the Wii shortages have been a detriment to the company—that they've lost out on potential sales since much of Nintendo's target casual gaming audience won't bother with it down the line—even if this NYT article has statements that differ. But while we knew Nintendo had screwed up, we had no clue just how much this mistake cost them in real, speculated dollars. James Lin, senior analyst at the MDB Capital Group, puts the estimated lost sales at $US1.3 billion stating that, "They could easily sell double what they are selling." That's the price of success, I guess. [nyt]