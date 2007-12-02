Showing that they're not one to be hacked without a fight, Nintendo issued cease and desist notices to 16 German shops it believes are selling Wii mod chips. In addition, Nintendo is demanding the name of the mod chip manufacturer. With mod chips serving more purpose than to merely play import titles on a given console, it makes sense Nintendo is concerned. Who knows, maybe they could do something CRAZY, like issue a firmware update that bricks all Wii's with mod chips. [Heise via I4U]
Nintendo Going After Wii Mod Chip Sellers in Germany
