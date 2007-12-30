Nintendo DS Tops PS2 in Lifetime Sales (Japan)

Every once in a while when you study those weekly sales charts out of Japan you catch something interesting. And that happened when last week's numbers came out: the Nintendo DS has overtaken the PS2 in lifetime console sales in Japan.

But when Nintendo sells over 200,000 portable units a week in one country alone, it's hard to believe that their DSs have not yet assembled into a giant, gajillion-screened monster with a vicious stylus attack that would stop even the likes of Ultraman. Outsell the PS2 in Japan? That's just another day at the office when you have nuclear laser attacks in the brain. [mediacreate via kotaku]



PS, we know that picture is a PSP, not a PS2. But we love the picture and rarely get a chance to dust it off.