The Nintendo DS is about to get even more multifunctional in Japan, as a new media download service is set to launch in the land of the rising sun for the DS. Featuring a microSD to DS cartridge adapter, the service will allow people to download books, videos, and manga for viewing on their DS's. The service, called DSVision, is set to launch in March with 300 available titles but plan to bump that up to 10,000 by 2010. The initial kit will run $42, with media running about $11.50 a pop. [New Launches via Slashgear]
Nintendo DS Getting Downloadable Media in Japan
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.