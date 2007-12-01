Nintendo DS Getting Downloadable Media in Japan

The Nintendo DS is about to get even more multifunctional in Japan, as a new media download service is set to launch in the land of the rising sun for the DS. Featuring a microSD to DS cartridge adapter, the service will allow people to download books, videos, and manga for viewing on their DS's. The service, called DSVision, is set to launch in March with 300 available titles but plan to bump that up to 10,000 by 2010. The initial kit will run $42, with media running about $11.50 a pop. [New Launches via Slashgear]