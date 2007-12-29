Nikon D40x Replacement, D60, to Ship in Spring, 2008?

Info is sketchy thus far, but Nikon lovers will be interested to know that the next lower-end digital SLR from the company might be called the D60, and reportedly will make its debut in Spring, 2008.

Most of that assertion about the upcoming DSLR seems to be derived from reading the tea leaves of a Nikon website saying orders for the positively-reviewed D40x (pictured above) have been halted, raising speculation that this is the model that might be replaced by the D60. Either that or Photography Bay is just making things up.

Beyond that, we'd like to know what features might be included in this alleged D60. We're rooting for a Live View viewscreen, for one thing. [Photography Bay]