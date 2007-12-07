Yesterday we teased you and your empty wallet with a taste of the D3 unboxing, and today we will tease you with some sample shots the folks at LetsGoDigtial took in Florence Italy. With all of this coverage, even I want to find a way to scrounge together the $5700 it would take to buy it. And I'm no professional photographer. And additional photo is available after the break.For a full gallery of pics, hit the following link. [LetsGoDigital]
Nikon D3 Test Photos in Florence Italy: The Teasing Continues
Trending Stories Right Now
The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird
Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.