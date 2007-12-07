How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nextlink Invisio G5, World's Smallest Bluetooth Headset

invisio_smallest.jpgYou already read the headline. So you already know that the Nextlink Invisio G5 is the world's smallest Bluetooth headset. So I'm waisting your time. We're retreading old ground. You want to know one thing—just how small is this headset? 3.3cm long and 1.6cm wide, or 1.2in long and .6in wide for the less metrically inclined. And it still manages decent functionality. Less that six grams in weight, the Invisio G5 manages to include a three button interface and a 'Soft Spring' for comfort. And the battery life, while not stunning, will keep up with most mobiles with four hours of talk time and up to 150 hours of standby. Apparently the headset also comes with Nextlink's Protective Charging Case that recharges the device for up to 20 hours of talk time and 30 days of standby before the need for a plug. Then again, in its case, the G5 is neither the world's smallest Bluetooth headset nor in any way function...so you take the good with the bad.

The Invisio G5 looks to be Europe only for now, costing the equivalent of $188. [product via techdigest]

Trending Stories Right Now

chewbacca comics disney io9 jj-abrams lucasfilm marvel marvel-comics princess-leia star-wars star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker wookiees

The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird

Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles