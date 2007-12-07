Nextlink Invisio G5, World's Smallest Bluetooth Headset

You already read the headline. So you already know that the Nextlink Invisio G5 is the world's smallest Bluetooth headset. So I'm waisting your time. We're retreading old ground. You want to know one thing—just how small is this headset? 3.3cm long and 1.6cm wide, or 1.2in long and .6in wide for the less metrically inclined. And it still manages decent functionality. Less that six grams in weight, the Invisio G5 manages to include a three button interface and a 'Soft Spring' for comfort. And the battery life, while not stunning, will keep up with most mobiles with four hours of talk time and up to 150 hours of standby. Apparently the headset also comes with Nextlink's Protective Charging Case that recharges the device for up to 20 hours of talk time and 30 days of standby before the need for a plug. Then again, in its case, the G5 is neither the world's smallest Bluetooth headset nor in any way function...so you take the good with the bad.

The Invisio G5 looks to be Europe only for now, costing the equivalent of $188. [product via techdigest]