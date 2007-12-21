New Touchscreen Blackberry Shipping With Only 2.5G EDGE?

If the source at Boy Genius is correct, the hopes and dreams of countless Crackberry addicts will be dashed when the new Blackberry 9000 (which may or may not be known as the 9100) hits shelves without its precious 3G capability. Instead, users will be limited to 2.5G EDGE and support for 802.11a/b/g WiFi networks. They also noted that the new device will feature the same basic OS with a version 4.3.2.upgrade —not a complete design overhaul as some had anticipated.

On the plus side, they did confirm the 480 x 320 resolution screen and a that the phone would "most-likely" feature a new full QWERTY keyboard layout. Probably not what many of you were hoping for, but think positive my hopelessly addicted friends, nothing is set in stone just yet. Speaking of that, the 9000/9100 will most likely ship in early 2008. [Boy Genius via Electronista]