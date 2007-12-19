New PSP Firmware Available, Too

Last night we mentioned that new PlayStation 3 firmware 2.1 was available (specs here, testing here). But we should also point out that PSP firmware 3.8 is available now as well. The big new feature? The device is now internet radio ready. You'll also score some fancy new visualisations. No, it's not a pocket DVR like the PSP update brings to Japan. But you should realise by now, if you want the cool tech, you have to cross the Pacific (or the Atlantic, and then keep going for a while). [ubergizmo]