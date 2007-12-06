New Old Enterprise Revealed While Star Trek Fans Faint All Over the World [UPDATED]

[UPDATE: it's not the real McCoy. Check the rumour smashing here.]The ultimate gadget this side of an Imperial Star Destroyer has been revealed! Or that's what some people claim: this is the "new" NCC-1701. Yes, the Enterprise, the one, only and original Jimmy's warpster that will be one of the main characters in the new J.J. Abrams Star Trek film. I don't know if it's real or not, but with the teaser trailer about to arrive in movie theaters, it seems logical enough not to fully raise my BS shields (that's Vulcan humour for you.) What about you? Do you think this is the real thing? Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

[Film School Rejects]