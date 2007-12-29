New iPhone Firmware 1.1.3 Shows Faux GPS and Other Cool Stuff

Gearlive is showing off some convincing screenshots of the new iPhone firmware 1.1.3. Arn over at Macrumors thinks they seem like functions Apple would do, even if the features don't line up with previous rumours:

* The ability to send an SMS message to multiple people is now there

* Google Maps application can now pinpoint your location using cell tower triangulation

* Google Maps can now display the Hybrid map view

* You can now drag and drop application icons on your home screen

* The home screen supports pagination

* You can now add web bookmarks to your home screen

The proof is in the screenshots, which there are a few of below, but many more at Gearlive for you to investigate (As long as their site holds up). [Gearlive via Macrumos]