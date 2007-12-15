Although Meizu has been stealing from the iPhone left and right, at least they have the courtesy to deny it. This other iPhone clone, however, makes no such attempt—they even plaster "Think Different" all over their ads. Check out the video after the jump, taken by geekmatica, to see what kind of tech you're getting for 1990RMB ($270), which includes the ability to shake the phone to answer it.
New Chinese iPhone Knockoff Even More Brazen Than Meizu
