NetGear has recently announced 5 new products to their arsenal of network-attached storage devices (NAS) with four of these coming to the ReadyNAS NV+ lineup and one to the 1100 series. The upgrades offer storage capacities ranging from 1.5TB to 4TB along with an enhanced UI, support for Gigabit Ethernet networking, UPnP AV multimedia access, HTTP/S remote access, FTP/S transfers, SSL and ACL security, hardware accelerated RAID 0, 1, 5, and their own proprietary X-RAID technology (enables users to add additional hard disks over without having to reconfigure the system or shuffle data). Prices start at $US1099. [Product Page via eHome Upgrade via Ubergizmo]
NetGear Expands Lineup of ReadyNAS Storage Devices
