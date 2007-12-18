Neighbour-Networked Christmas Lights Are Four Shades of Awesome

Whatever Christmas light scheme your dad cooked up as a kid most likely pales in comparison to these four Canadian families, who connected their Xmas lights together in a network-choreographed way. As you can see in the video, the lights go off according to pre-programmed timers (like the water fountains at the Bellagio) that are posted on their website so you can sync your own house up to them. Better yet, you can even log on and change their patterns yourself either from your desktop or your BlackBerry. Best. Lights. Ever. [Calico.whittaker.ca via BlackBerry Cool]