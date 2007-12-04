NEC Lui Streams Video Everywhere over WiMAX

Just in Japan for now, the NEC Lui is a system designed around a central server which will stream media to any device around the house using WiMax and Windows Vista. They showed the central server as well as a few devices based on the architecture, like a 4.1-inch Sony VAIO UX-like ultra-mobile PC. The central server is also designed to work outside the local network, allowing you to, paraphrasing Wilson, "sling your content out into the world" as soon as it's not copyright protected. [Akihabara News]
