Though you can no longer buy episodes of "The Office," "Heroes" or "30 Rock" on iTunes, you will be able to purchase them in January from SanDisk's Fanfare service. Of course, if you recall, you can't download the shows to your computer. You will have to watch them on the $US100 to $150 SanDisk Sansa TakeTV, which has some sluggish controls and video quality that isn't exactly hot. I'm stoked that SanDisk scored NBC because I want to see where Fanfare can go, but this sort of bush-league alliance, forged in flagrant defiance of its former friend Apple, makes NBC-Universal look like some kind of slutty ex. [Reuters]
NBC Jumps Into SanDisk's Fanfare TV Download Service
Trending Stories Right Now
The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird
Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.