How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

US Navy Developing All-Electric Warship

electric-warship.jpgThe U.S. Navy is in the process of developing a next-generation all-electric warship that could potentially "revolutionize the Navy's use of weaponry and manpower." The system architecture, designed by Cemal Basaran, director of the Electronic Packaging Laboratory at the University at Buffalo, will distribute electrical power generated by power plants and the mechanical propulsion system to all parts of the ship.

This will lead to increased computerisation of the warships operations—which means the crew can be significantly downsized from thousands to only 100 members. It will also lead to a reduction in the size of electrical components that will lay the foundation for more advanced weapon systems. The Navy hopes to have an operational ship kicking ass on the high seas by 2012. [UB via Dvorak]

Trending Stories Right Now

chewbacca comics disney io9 jj-abrams lucasfilm marvel marvel-comics princess-leia star-wars star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker wookiees

The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird

Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles