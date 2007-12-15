MSKYO Granny Ghetto Blaster Gives Loads of Oom-pah but No Oomph

From Germany comes MSKYO, the speaker that allows your granny to buy her cauliflower and mince at the market while listening to Snoop Doggy Dogg at full volume. This portable ghetto blaster has, according to their creators, "incredible sounds quality." For its $4445.50 (2.656,50 euros) price tag, it better be truly amazing no matter if I put my sardines and vegetables in it. I like. Jetz kaufen, I say. [Classen & Partner via Product Dose]