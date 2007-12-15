From Germany comes MSKYO, the speaker that allows your granny to buy her cauliflower and mince at the market while listening to Snoop Doggy Dogg at full volume. This portable ghetto blaster has, according to their creators, "incredible sounds quality." For its $4445.50 (2.656,50 euros) price tag, it better be truly amazing no matter if I put my sardines and vegetables in it. I like. Jetz kaufen, I say. [Classen & Partner via Product Dose]
MSKYO Granny Ghetto Blaster Gives Loads of Oom-pah but No Oomph
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.