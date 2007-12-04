Mr. White Collar Gives You Three Insults in One

Any way we look at it, this Mr. White Collar Calvaire Pen Holder and Message Stand leaves us nonplussed. WTF? Is this supposed to insult black people, christians, white collar workers, racists ... everyone? While it does offer a place to hold one pen and helpfully includes a pad on which you can write messages, we're not sure what the message of its creators would be. Mind you, we're not endorsing this goofy desk accessory, just scratching our heads. Take your chances for $9.99. [Giz Fever]