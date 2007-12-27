MPillow Concept Is Both Cushion, Light Show and MP3 Player

The MPillow is a technogel-filled music player-cushion combo to aid relaxation, that connects via wireless to your computer. Designed by Per Arlander, Madiene Linstrom and Ozgur Tasar, you can either download your own music or listen to the ambient whale-fart sounds available on the MPillow itself. The lights change according to your musical tastes, apparently. A couple more pictures of the MPillow being fondled by a lay-dee and in light-up mode are below.



A quick note to the designers, however. That beige colour is hideous—lucky for us it can be covered in just about any fabric, eh? [Yanko]