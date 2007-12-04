Motorola's personnel issues continue. We just got word a company-wide email went out announcing that Padmasree Warrior - Moto's chief technology officer - is out the door "to pursue other opportunities." Could this be because stepping into ousted CEO Ed Zander's shoes is a Moto insider - president Greg Brown - rather than fresh blood? Given their woes, a clean break from the old regime might be the best way to signal a changing of the guard. More as we get it. [Flickr]
Motorola's Chief Technology Officer Splits
