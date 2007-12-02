How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Motorola Zine, Totally Trademarked

motorola-zine.jpgWe've already covered a juicy rumour about Motorola developing Motorola Z10 successors known as "Zine". Hmm...maybe that's Zines when pluralised. Anyway, Motorola has filed a trademark for "Zine" in relationship to the following huge blockquote of smartphone technology categories.

Mobile telephones, pagers, radio transceivers, electronic personal organizers, headsets, microphones, speakers, carrying cases and phone holsters, computer software and programs used for transmission or reproducing or receiving of sound, light, images, text, video or data over a telecommunications network or system between terminals and for enhancing, interacting and facilitating use and access to computer and communication networks; computer e commerce software to allow user to safely place orders and make payments in the field of electronic business transactions via a global computer network or telecommunications network; computer game software for mobile handsets; computer software and programs for management and operation of wireless telecommunications devices; computer software for sending and receiving short messages and electronic mail and for filtering non-text information from the data; digital cameras, video cameras; data cards, modems, global positioning units, batteries, battery chargers, power adapters, antennas...[and] Wireless telephone services and electronic transmission of data and documents via communications networks and global computer networks.

Looks like our intel was pretty good and Motorola has eliminated their anti-vowel bias once and for all. [trademark via trademork]

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles