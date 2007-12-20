This leaked spy-shot of an upcoming 5-megapixel Motorola/Kodak cameraphone seems to confirm the rumor that MotoZINE was the name for Motorola's upcoming multimedia phone series. According to IT168.com, the Z12 is going to be announced in Q1 2008 under the ZiNE brand, and will have either a candybar or a slider form factor and a Kodak-branded camera on the back. Other rumors have it that the phone may even have GPS or Wi-Fi in it as well. As long as Moto puts enough good parts inside (5-megapixel camera, GPS, etc.), we don't care if they stick to their tired four-letter naming scheme. [it168 via Unwired View]
Motorola Z12 Zine 5-Megapixel Cameraphone Spy SHot
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.