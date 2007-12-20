Motorola Z12 Zine 5-Megapixel Cameraphone Spy SHot

This leaked spy-shot of an upcoming 5-megapixel Motorola/Kodak cameraphone seems to confirm the rumor that MotoZINE was the name for Motorola's upcoming multimedia phone series. According to IT168.com, the Z12 is going to be announced in Q1 2008 under the ZiNE brand, and will have either a candybar or a slider form factor and a Kodak-branded camera on the back. Other rumors have it that the phone may even have GPS or Wi-Fi in it as well. As long as Moto puts enough good parts inside (5-megapixel camera, GPS, etc.), we don't care if they stick to their tired four-letter naming scheme. [it168 via Unwired View]